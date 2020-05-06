Burgerify to open its doors this Thursday with pre-orders from today

New local burger joint Burgerify have announced plans to open their doors this Thursday.

Burgerify will be located in the former Acqua Café premises on Main Street in Blackrock and will specialise in “burgers and more”.

The first orders will be taken tomorrow from 5pm to 9pm. For Thursday they will only be accepting pre-orders and collections only.

Pre-order lines will be open from 1pm to 6pm today and from 1pm to 4pm on Thursday but due to the expected high demand pre-ordering today is recommended for collection on Thursday.

You can place your order by calling 042 93322600.

The Burgerify menu can be seen below…