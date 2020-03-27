Bus and train timetables to be scaled back next week

Bus and train timetables will be scaled back next week to 80% capacity, due to reduced demand caused by the coronavirus emergency.

Liz Canavan, Assistant Secretary at the Department of Taoiseach, told a briefing this morning that Iarnród Éireann will operate a reduced schedule from next Monday, while Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and Go Ahead will scale back from next Wednesday.

In a statement, the National Transport Authority said that passenger demand was down by around 80% and the new timetables were based on public health advice on social distancing.

People are advised to check the Bus Éireann and Irish Rail websites for an up to date timetable before travelling.