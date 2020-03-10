Bus Éireann hiring summer and seasonal drivers in Dundalk

Bus Éireann are currently recruiting summer/seasonal drivers in Dundalk.

The local route, which also covers Drogheda and Cavan, is one of a number being advertised at present alongside Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Galway and Limerick.

In order to apply you will need:

a full, clean, Class D Irish driver’s licence

your digital tachograph card

your driver CPC (certificate of professional competence) for public service vehicle drivers

strong customer service skills

an enthusiastic attitude

The advertisement said: “We recruit the best and in return we offer a competitive benefits package that is mindful of you and your family. Drivers can expect to earn €713.46 per week. Typically working five over seven days, overtime may also be available to supplement your earnings. When you start with us, you will receive our professional driver uniform. You will have access to travel concessions, our employee assistance programme, free parking in our depots, local staff clubs and societies, and subsidised canteen facilities.”

Further details and information on how to apply can be found here.