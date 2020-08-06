Bus Éireann teams up with Meals on Wheels Dundalk for special collection of food

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company is joining with Meals on Wheels Dundalk in appealing for contributions for the vulnerable, elderly and housebound in the area.

On Thursday August 13th a Bus Éireann bus will be reserved for the day in Dundalk bus station on The Long Walk, from 10am to 6pm with the intention of filling it from top to bottom with donations from the public.

“Bus Éireann are very proud to support the Dundalk Meals on Wheels service at a time when it is so badly needed,” said Sales Executive for Bus Éireann, Michael Colleran.

“Covid19 has brought immense challenges to the Meals on Wheels service, making it difficult for the team to not only deliver the meals, but also to collect the donations which are so badly needed to keep this essential service operating. Bus Éireann carry over two million passengers in the North East every year, if even a small portion of these people come out to donate, we will succeed in this challenge.”

Meals on Wheels have been running since 1972 in Dundalk and support over 80 people in the locality every day.

They suggest bringing non-perishable goods for donation to ‘Fill the Bus’ such as: tea, coffee, powdered custard, tins of fruit, creamed rice, Bisto granules, stock cubes, cooking oil as well as useful household products such as tin foil, Brillo pads, washing up liquid, disinfectant spray and disposable gloves.

“Bus Éireann connects people to who and what matters to them and we see this campaign as an extension of this connection within our community here in Dundalk,” continued Michael.

”Together with our media partner LMFM we are asking you to please come and join us in the Bus Éireann station and help us ‘Fill a Bus’ for those in need.”

John Hennessy of Meals on Wheels Dundalk added: “We would like to thank Bus Éireann for partnering with us on this campaign. These vital donations will be going directly to the people who need them and we are continually grateful to the people of Dundalk, supporting the most vulnerable in our society.”

The Bus Éireann reserved bus will be parked in Dundalk Bus Station from 10am-6pm on Thursday 13th August. All necessary Covid-19 precautions; social distancing and face coverings will be strictly observed at all times.