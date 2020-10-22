Bus transfers in place on Enterprise train services this Bank Holiday weekend

Bus transfers will be in place for those using the Dublin-Belfast Enterprise train service this Bank Holiday weekend.

Due to engineering works on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th October, Connolly station will be closed.

As a result, Belfast Enterprise services will be substituted by bus transfers between Dublin, Drogheda, Dundalk, Newry, Portadown and Belfast.

Connolly Station will also be closed on Monday October 26th with Enterprise services operating between Drogheda and Belfast. A direct bus transfer will operate between Drogheda and Connolly.

Customers are asked at all times to act in line with Government and health authorities’ advice regarding travel by public transport.

Social distancing measures are restricting capacity. Public transport is operating at 25% capacity, and should only be used by those travelling for essential work purposes