Business Continuity Vouchers available to help firms deal with Covid-19

Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise in Louth this week invited local companies to apply for the new Business Continuity Voucher. The voucher helps business owners access professional advice to develop short and long term strategies to respond to the COVID-19 challenges.

The new Business Continuity Voucher was launched earlier this week by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Minister Heather Humphreys T.D.

The voucher is now available through Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Louth, which is part of Louth County Council. The LEO is the first port of call for anyone in business who needs advice, training, mentoring or support.

The Business Continuity Voucher is available to sole traders and companies across every business sector locally that employ up to 50 people. It is worth up to €2,500 in third party consultancy costs and can be used to develop short-term and long-term strategies to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. The goal is to help business owners make informed decisions about what immediate measures and actions should be taken to protect staff and sales.

Thomas explains: “The kind of areas that the voucher will help will vary, depending on the needs of each local business. But it will include very important measures such as preparing a business case for application to emergency funding, developing a business continuity plan, reducing costs or implementing remote working procedures.”

He continues: “The voucher will give companies access to contingency planning advice that will help them to continue trading through this crisis and to be ready for the recovery phase, when it comes. Download an application form from www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Response and submit your completed form to us by email info@leo.louthcoco.ie.”

This is just one of a wide package of measures announced to support Irish businesses through these challenging times. Visit www.localenterprise.ie/response for all the latest information or contact us in Local Enterprise Office Louth on 1890 202 303 or info@leo.louthcoco.ie