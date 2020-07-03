Business Impact: Seamus Keenan of Anchor Tours and The Blue Anchor
In our latest Business Impact video, Talk of the Town caught up with local businessman Seamus Keenan to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on Anchor Tours and The Blue Anchor at Bellurgan Point.
Seamus discusses the uncertainty that surrounds tourism and a return to schools and how it is impacting his trade.
He said Covid-19 has almost completely wiped out the bus trade at Anchor Tours with most of his coaches parked up since March 12th.
The Blue Anchor has also been closed since mid-March but is at least re-opening next Saturday from 1pm with food served as per the current Government guidelines.
Check out the chat with Seamus below…