Cabinet approves that Ireland should move to Phase 3 out of lockdown from Monday

The Cabinet has approved the decision to move to Phase 3 of the roadmap out of lockdown from Monday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed this evening.

Speaking at Dublin Castle, Mr Varadkar said that following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team and Government department almost all remaining businesses and amenities can reopen from this coming Monday June 29th.

He also said some travel restrictions between Ireland and other countries will be eased from July 9th.

Cabinet has also approved a grant scheme to assist those who are self-employed and sole traders.

From Monday, bars that serve food can reopen with table service only, while hotels, hostels, caravan parks, galleries and museums can welcome visitors again.

All restrictions on travel within the country will also be lifted, and hairdressers and barbers can reopen.

Sporting activity, including close contact sports, will also resume from Monday.