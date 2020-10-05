Cabinet set to reject Level 5 recommendation and move every county to Level 3

The Cabinet is to set to reject the National Public Health Emergency Team’s recommendation to place the entire country under Level 5 restrictions.

Instead, it is believed every county will be moved to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions with improved enforcement.

If approved by Cabinet, this will mark the first time the Government has rejected significant public health advice from NPHET.

NPHET had recommended placing the entire country on Level 5 restrictions – the highest level in the ‘Living with Covid-19 Plan’.

Level 5 would see all but essential retail outlets closed, social gatherings would be restricted and people would only be allowed to exercise within 5km of their homes.

The recommendation to move to Level 5 follows what health officials called a significant escalation in the profile of the virus in Ireland over the last week.

Instead it looks like the rest of the country will join Donegal and Dublin on Level 3.

Under Level 3, the Government says the priority is to keep schools and childcare facilities open and minimise disruption in the work force.

This means that a number of services will be moved online, while some businesses will be closed (such as museums and other indoor cultural venues).

The Government also says that additional restrictions will apply to restaurants and pubs.

People will be asked to stay in their region and to keep the number of people they meet to a minimum. Visits will only be allowed from one other household while organised indoor gatherings, such as business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas, should not take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings, such as outdoor arts events and training events, can take place but only with gatherings of up to 15 people.

Up to 25 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

For outdoor sports, non-contact training only in pods of up to 15 will be allowed with exemptions for elite sports.

For indoors sports, there will be individual training only and no exercise or dance classes.

Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools will remain open with protective measures, for individual training only.

Religious services will move online, with places of worship to remain open for private prayer.

Up to 25 mourners can attend a funeral.

Hotels and accommodation will be open but services limited to residents.

Retail and services (such as hairdressers, beauticians, barbers) will be open with protective measures in place. Face coverings must always be worn.

The Government says people must work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

For domestic travel, people will have to stay in their county (or other defined geographical area) apart from work, education and other essential purposes, if appropriate.