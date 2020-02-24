Café Acqua in Blackrock placed up for sale

Café Acqua in Blackrock has been placed up for sale.

The Main Street café and coffee bar has been placed on the market in recent days via local estate agents Blue Sky Property with an asking price of €120,000.

Café Acqua has been in business for 16 and a half years and offers customers “a brisk sit down, walk in and take away trade.”

Blue Sky Property said: “It’s now time for a new chapter and time for the current operator to move on to new projects.

“They are therefore offering the business (not premises) for sale in a healthy state, with lots of further potential for growth.”

Interested parties can call Blue Sky on 042 9329333 for further details or find out more online here.