Campaign for new Gaelcholáiste in Louth hots up

A series of presentations were given in mid and north Louth by Caoimhín Ó hEaghra, General Secretary of An Foras Pátrúnachta on Wednesday in which he updated parents on the current campaign to open a Gaelcholáiste in Co Louth.

Further presentations are being arranged to cover south Louth and Drogheda in early March.

AFP intend to open and operate a full immersion school in Dundalk where the full range of all curriculum subjects will be taught through Irish.

Initially, to satisfy Department of Education requirements, AFP plan to open a school operating as a satellite of their Gaelcholáiste in Balbriggan. This means that management and admin would be provided by the parent school and the timetable and curriculum would be planned so that some teachers would be shared to complement the permanent teachers based in the satellite.

The objective is to grow the numbers attending the satellite so that it can operate as a standalone school as soon as possible, providing top class education through Irish to the children of Louth, under the patronage and management of An Foras Pátrúnachta.

A statement from the organisers said: “The Department has asked for further information, including details of the number of parents in Louth who want the option for their children to study in a Irish immersion environment.

“A substantial number of parents turned out to listen to AFP and to register their interest to ensure that their desire for a gaelcholáiste in Dundalk is heard by the Department and to ensure that in the future Co Louth parents have the guaranteed option of access to post primary Irish medium education.

“A number of parents have asked that this form be made publicly available.

“Any parent of a primary school pupil, or indeed already at secondary school, who have an interest in potentially sending their child / children to a secondary school with an Irish medium ethos at its core are urged complete a form and return it to AFP.

“It should be noted that completing this form is not a

commitment to send the child to a gaelcholáiste; the step of enrolling the child can only happen after sanction from the Dept.

A clear photo or a scan of the form should be emailed to caoimhin@foras.ie.

A soft copy of the form can be requested by emailing cnag.lu@cnag.ie or texting 086 845 9712.