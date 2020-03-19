Campaign underway to prevent removal of ATM in Carlingford

The Carlingford Residents’ Association have encouraged people to make contact with their public representatives and bank to ensure that the ATM in the village is not removed.

Rumours about the possible removal of the ATM on Newry Street have been ongoing for some time with Gardaí foiling an attempted theft of it on St Patrick’s weekend last year. It has now been confirmed it will be removed on April 13th.

The AIB Banklink next door to Ma Baker’s Pub and directly across the road from the Carlingford Arms is the only ATM facility available 24/7 in the village and locals are anxious to see it remain.

The local Residents’ Association said: “It is reported that consideration is being given to possible removal of the ATM on the main street (opposite Centra) in Carlingford village centre.

“We are working with other community groups and public representatives to clarify the position and to ensure that this amenity remains. If you have a view on the issue then we invite you to make it known to your public representatives and/or bank.”

Cllr Antoin Watters added: “Unfortunately there is confirmation this morning the ATM in Carlingford will be removed on the 13th April. I am hopeful that it will be replaced by another company but nothing has been confirmed yet. I will keep pushing for further updates.”