CAO information morning in Dundalk IT this Saturday

A CAO information morning will take place this Saturday at Dundalk IT.

The event is open to all those interested in attending college in September 2020, including school leavers and mature students.

It runs from 10am to 1pm and will give you the answers needed to complete your CAO form with an interactive information session for applicants.

On the day you can also explore DkIT’s range of courses and discuss your options with the admissions team.