Captain impresses at his own drive-in at Dundalk Golf Club

The current captain and three former captains almost took the spoils in Sunday’s 14 Hole Champagne Team of Four competition which was held in conjunction with the annual Captain’s Drive-In ceremony.

The 2020 Captain Trevor Giff (9) partnered with Michael Coburn (10), Dessie Ward (13) and Pat Davis (16) to shoot 70pts in the sunshine over the 14 holes but they were well-beaten into second place by Adrian Kenny (16), Martin Cairns (16), Michael Brown (20) and Gregory McCaughey (6) who shot an excellent score of 74pts to take first prize.

Captain Trevor and Lady Captain Pauline Campbell then took centre-stage at 1pm when they followed a piper to the first tee for the traditional ceremonial drive-in watched by a large crowd of family, friends and members.

Once their tee-shots were dispatched, the second competition of the day, a Nine Hole Scotch Mixed Foursomes with a shotgun start was held and this time it was turn of Vice-Captains Eoin Doohan and Alison Quigley, playing alongside the two Captains, to grab the headlines.

After a double-bogey at the first, and playing off a combined nett handicap of 8.5, they shot a gross score of level par 36 over the front nine which included birdies at the par four third, the par five sixth and the par three ninth. That gave them a nett score of 27.5 and victory by a wide margin from Liam and Teresa O’Mahony (12.7) who shot 32.25 nett.

On the Back Nine victory went to Ciaran and Caroline Dunne who shot 32.5 nett to just pip Dave Dorr and Bernie Prendergast (10) by half-a-shot.

The day’s play was followed by a presentation ceremony and music in the Clubhouse as the 2020 season begins to unfold.

Sunday, February 23 – Captains’ Drive-In 14 Hole Champagne Team of Four: 74pts* – Adrian Kenny (16), Martin Cairns (16), Michael Brown (20), Greg McCaughey (6). 70pts – Michael Coburn (10), Trevor Giff (9), Dessie Ward (13), Pat Davis (16)

Sunday, February 23 – Captains’ Drive-In Nine Hole Scotch Mixed Foursomes – Front Nine: 27.5 – Vice Captains Eoin Doohan & Alison Quigley (8.5), 32.25 – Liam & Teresa O’Mahony (12.7), 32.5 – Jim & Mary Burlingham (13). Back 9 – 32.5 – Ciaran & Caroline Dunne, 33 – Dave Dorr & Bernie Prendergast (10), 34 – M & M Browne (8).