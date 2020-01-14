Car found burnt out in Dundalk may have been used in Drogheda shooting

A Volkswagen Golf which was found burnt out at a roundabout just off the M1 motorway at Junction 18 near Ballymascanlon last night is believed to have been involved in a shooting incident in Drogheda hours earlier.

Gardaí have sealed off the area just off the Faughart/Jonesborough Road where the Northern-registered vehicle was found shortly after 7pm pending a technical examination this morning.

It follows an incident on the Bridge of Peace in Drogheda shortly after 6.20pm yesterday in which a taxi driver was injured in a shooting.

A number of shots were fired at a taxi from a car that fled the scene.

The taxi driver, understood to be in his late 30s, sustained injuries in the attack. He was not the intended target.

The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

It is understood the intended target was a front seat passenger in the taxi and is a key figure in the Drogheda feud.

A woman was travelling in the back of the car. She also escaped uninjured.