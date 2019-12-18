Cara Cancer Support Centre receives €500 donation from Aldi

The Cara Cancer Support Centre has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Newry Road, Dundalk store team.

The €500 donation was presented to Patricia McKenna and Anna Brennan of the Cara Cancer Support Centre.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Liam Reichenberg, Aldi Newry Road, Dundalk’s Store Manager said: “We here at the Newry Road store are honoured to have chosen Cara Cancer Support Centre as our Community Grants nomination. It’s a great cause and their support of families and individuals who have been affected by cancer, providing a caring environment of hope and guidance, makes a huge difference

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating four stores in County Louth, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Louth have donated over 70,500 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.