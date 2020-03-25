Carlingford apartments offered up free of charge to frontline workers

A local businessman has offered up the use of a block of apartments in Carlingford free of charge to any healthcare or emergency service personnel who need them during the current Covid-19 crisis

Jonny Moneley said all eight available apartments at Carlingford Marina would be made available to frontline workers who needed a place to stay.

He said: “If there are any nurses, doctors, Gardaí, paramedics, Coast Guard agents or any other medical staff that need accommodation for the next few weeks – please let us know! You can stay in the Carlingford Marina Apartments free of charge.



“We are located 19km from Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, and 30km from the new test centre in Dundalk.



“We have 8 apartments available. Each one has its own kitchen, bathroom and living area. There is free parking on site also.”

To avail of the offer contact Jonny on 087 652 4820.