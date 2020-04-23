Carlingford Brewing Company launch pizza kit deliveries

The Táin Taproom at the Carlingford Brewing Company are set to launch their pizza delivery kits this weekend.

You will be able to create your own pizza like you would get in the Taproom from the comfort of your own house.

The kit will include Carlingford Brewing Company’s own house made ingredients as well as a simple step guide.

Deliveries will be made every Friday and Saturday between 2pm and 5.30pm. Orders can be placed throughout the week for either day but final orders are required by midnight the previous day (Thursday night for Friday delivery or Friday night for Saturday delivery).

At present deliveries are only taking place in the Cooley Peninsula, Dundalk and Blackrock.

As well as the pizza kit, side orders and sweet treats are also available, as well as Carlingford Brewing Company’s selection of lagers and ales.

You can place your order now here.