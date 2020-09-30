Carlingford hotel defends decision not to serve visitors from Dublin

A Carlingford hotel has defended their decision to refuse service to a Dublin couple who arrived for lunch at the weekend.

McKevitt’s Village Hotel hit back at a one star TripAdvisor review which slammed them for refusing to serve anyone for Dublin.

In a statement on the matter Market Street business said the decision was made in order to comply with Covid-19 regulations, with people from Dublin not supposed to leave their county at present due to the fact it is under Level 3 restrictions.

The hotel said: “Here at McKevitts we accept all feedback whether it be positive or negative. However, we feel like this type of ‘review’ is very unfair.

“Since our reopening on June 29th we have taken every precaution to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. We have completed all COVID-19 safety charter criteria. As a result we have passed Fáilte Ireland inspection and are proud to be registered as COVID-19 compliant premises.

“Part of these changes has been to abide by all government guidelines in relation to COVID-19. We made the decision as a business to not accept guests from any county affected by government restrictions as a protective measure for all.

“We do not apologise for protecting our customers both old and new in these trying times and certainly do not apologise for making every attempt to ensure the safety of our hardworking staff. We encourage all potential customers to listen to government guidelines and recommendations and we will continue to provide a safe environment for all permitted customers.”