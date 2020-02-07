Carlingford Lough Heritage Trust AGM to take place later this month

The annual general meeting of the Carlingford Lough Heritage Trust will take place on Monday February 17th in Carlingford Heritage Centre.

The meeting, which gets underway at 7.30pm on the night is open to all, members and non-members, Carlingford natives and those who just love the town and wish they could spend more time there.

This annual gathering provides the opportunity to review the previous year’s projects and discuss how the Trust deliver the town’s heritage offering in the coming year. New faces and ideas are always welcome.

Of particular note this year will be the resumption of guided tours to Carlingford Castle which the Trust will be coordinating from mid-March. This project should be of interest to anyone who wants to brush up on their knowledge of Carlingford’s iconic landmark.

On the night, the Trust will be joined by Darren McGettigan, author of the recently published book on Viking activity in the north of Ireland, “The Kings of Aileach and the Vikings, AD 800-1060”. He will speak on the significance of Carlingford through this tumultuous period. Copies of his book will be available for purchase on the night.