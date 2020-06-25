Carlingford receives €710,980 for Sustainable Tourism Strategy

Carlingford is set to receive €710,980 in funding to implement a Sustainable Tourism Strategy.

News of the funding was announced this morning under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and has been welcomed by local Senator John McGahon, who described it as an “unprecedented opportunity” for Carlingford.

He said: “Today’s announcement of €710,980 for the ‘Living in/Visiting Carlingford: A strategy for sustainable tourism in Carlingford’ sets out to provide seed capital funding for strategic, large scale projects which will assist in delivering town and village regeneration and contribute to economic development and recovery.

“The funding provided will allow for further development of the projects to take place, such as detailed design, property acquisition or to prepare for the planning and procurement processes.

“The funding provided will enable projects to reach a stage where the concept is developed to a high standard and the project is in a position to commence works. This will also provide a ready-made pipeline of projects which can be progressed in the future with the support of the Fund or other funding streams.”

Senator McGahon added: “This funding represents an unprecedented opportunity for Carlingford to deliver the scale of investment necessary to allow a rural community to further develop and prosper.

“The Carlingford application was a very high standard and huge credit goes to everyone who played a part in putting such a detailed and concise application together. It should be noted that if further funding become available in the coming months, additional projects submitted to this call may be potentially supported at a later date.”