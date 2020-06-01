Carlingford Tidy Towns ask people not to ‘be a tosser’ and take litter home with them

Carlingford Tidy Towns have encourage people not to be “a tosser” and take their rubbish with them.

The good weather over the Bank Holiday weekend has seen many people flock to the village.

That has led to an increase in rubbish, with many bins overflowing.

As a result many visitors have left their waste beside bins, leading to a build up of litter in the area.

Ahead of an expected influx of visitors again today, Carlingford Tidy Towns took to Facebook last night to encourage people to take their litter with them if bins are full.

They said: “Don’t be a tosser! If it doesn’t fit in the bin, please take your rubbish home. Let’s keep Carlingford beautiful.

“We have very smart Crows and strong winds down here in Carlingford which would have this in the Ocean before long. Thank you to the volunteers who helped clean up to limit the damage. We want to keep it nice to visit. Thankfully the bins will be emptied tomorrow by the Council. It was a busy weekend and they were full by Saturday.”