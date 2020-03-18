Carnbeg and Imperial are the latest local hotels to close

The Carnbeg Hotel & Spa and Imperial Hotel have become the latest local hotels to close their doors.

The Imperial closed last night while The Carnbeg said it would close its doors on Friday morning until at least March 29th due to Covid-19.

A statement on their Facebook page last night read: “The Carnbeg Hotel Dundalk has now stopped all food service having earlier this week closed its bar and the Hotel will fully close down this coming Friday morning until at least March 29th .

“We take this decision in the health interests of our valued customers our dedicated staff and Ireland at this unprecedented time.

“Updates will be posted via Facebook and our website www.carnbeghotel.ie and we look forward to seeing our customers back in the near future.”



Already The Carrickdale Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel Carlingford, Fairways Hotel and Ballymascanlon House Hotel have closed their doors