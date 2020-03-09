Carnbeg Hotel and Spa shapes up to Coronavirus challenge

The Carnbeg Hotel just outside Dundalk has introduced extensive measures to ensure that its customers and staff are protected during the current Coronavirus period.

Carnbeg Hotel & Spa Operator Michael Lynch stated: “Our customers safety and that of our staff are paramount and we want our customers to be confident that we are ready and operating best in class with our efforts at this time.

“We have introduced strong measures to ensure our hotel is in the best state of preparedness that it can be at all times which include:

Three times daily sanitisation of all public area customer and staff touch points with hospital grade sanitiser.

Introduction of 9 hand sanitiser points at the entrance to all key areas of the hotel.

Regular steam cleaning of fabric and hard surfaces in public area.

Daily cleaning with hospital grade cleaner of all bedroom guest touch points.

Increased sanitisation of all surfaces in our kitchens and ongoing risk reviews with our external safety consultants.”

The Covid 19 action group with consists of Michael Lynch, Darren Black (Senior Operations Manager), Ann Marie McArdle (Head Housekeeper) and Denis Monaghan (Head Chef) are meeting regularly to review if any other measures need to be taken.