Carnbeg Hotel & Spa to hold six open wedding viewing days in the next month

The Carnbeg Hotel & Spa on the Armagh Road in Dundalk will hold six open wedding viewing days over the next month starting this Sunday February 2nd.

Couples seeking to organise their big day are welcomed on Sunday 2nd/16th February and Sunday 1st March from 1pm to 5pm. For couples who wish to pop in after work, there are evening viewings on Monday 3rd/17th February and Monday 2nd March from 6pm to 8pm.

Set on 100 acres of fabulous parkland, the beautiful Carnbeg Hotel & Spa have just launched their all-inclusive wedding package starting from just €12,000. The package includes a four course meal for 100 guests, bridal hair, beauty and flowers, photographer, wedding band, DJ and cake excluding add ons.

Commenting on this package, Hotel Director and Operator Michael Lynch stated: “We’ve just launched our new all inclusive wedding package allowing prospective couples an option to select their dream wedding all in one place. Our highly experienced staff can alleviate some of that added pressure allowing couples to enjoy the lead up and day itself.

“I would like to welcome all couples young, old or recently engaged to visit the Carnbeg Hotel & Spa for one of our six upcoming viewing days. Come in and see what’s on offer, view our packages and ballroom setup.

“Couples can also book an appointment with a member of our dedicated weddings team on the days listed. Our team pride themselves on being as flexible as possible so please do get in touch.”