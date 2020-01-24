Carnbeg Hotel & Spa to host General Election count next month

The Carnbeg Hotel & Spa on the Armagh Road has been selected as the venue to hold the General Election count for the Louth/East Meath constituency next month.

The hotel, which also hosted the event in 2016, will be where the five successful candidates are declared elected to the 33rd Dáil.

The count will get underway from 9am on Sunday February 9th.

Reacting to the news that they had been chosen to host the count once again, hotel director and operator Michael Lynch said: “We are delighted to host this prestigious event yet again and we believe it shows how versatile we as a hotel are in accommodating the specific needs of events such as this.”