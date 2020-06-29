Carrickdale Hotel to re-open on Monday July 20th

The Carrickdale Hotel & Spa has announced that it will be re-opening on Monday July 20th.

While the Carrickarnon-based hotel is allowed to re-open from today, management have opted to delay the process until the next phase of lockdown in three weeks’ time.

A statement on the hotel’s Facebook page this morning read: “We at the Carrickdale Hotel & Spa are delighted to announce our opening date as Monday 20th July. Dates for our Serenity Spa and Leisure memberships will follow in due course.

“For reservation bookings please call 00353 429380900 or check out the below link for our summer family offers https://secure.carrickdale.com/bookings/packages4

“Bookings will be essential in our Carrick Restaurant and Dale’s Lounge and must be pre-booked by calling 00353 42 9380900.”

The Fairways became the first local hotel to re-open this morning. The bar food menu is also back at the Ballymascanlon House Hotel but no guests are permitted until July 6th.