Cars, drugs and cash seized by Criminal Assets Bureau

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in County Louth this morning.

Five residential address searches along with one professional address search were conducted during the course of the operation. This morning’s search operation targeted an Organised Crime Group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the North East of the country.

The search operation was conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau assisted by the Emergency Response Unit, Louth Division and the Garda Dog Unit.

The following items of note were seized this morning:

Half a kilo of Cocaine (Street Value €35,000)

Ford Kuga

Nissan X-Trail

€16,600 in cash

Gardaí said: “Today’s operation is a significant development in an on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation conducted in conjunction with Gardaí attached to the Louth Division. Over the course of this on-going investigation €62,650 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime has previously been seized.”