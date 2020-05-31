Cash and cigarettes seized following cross border operation

An Garda Síochána and Revenue assisted PSNI and HM Revenue & Customs during a Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) operation in Co Armagh on Saturday morning.

Officers from HM Revenue and Customs arrested three men (aged 34, 37 and 55 years) and seized eight million cigarettes worth an estimated £3 million in lost revenue.

Members of An Garda Síochána assisted by Revenue carried out seven searches (1 business property and 6 residential properties) in the area of Carlingford yesterday morning. A number of items were seized during these searches which included:

Approximately €100,000 of cash

2.5 tonnes of raw tabacco product with a value of €1.55 million, which represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of €1.24 million

Over 1,900kg of hand-rolling tabacco packaged for sale with a value of €1.2 million, which represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €947,500

Equipment used for the manufacture of tabacco products

One articulated lorry, one rigid lorry, two trailers and one van were seized

Mobile fuel-laundering machinery (concealed in the articulated lorry).

Investigations are ongoing.