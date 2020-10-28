Cash and drugs seized following searches in Ardee and Dundalk

Gardaí seized over €10,000 worth of cash and cannabis valued at over €4,000 during searches in Ardee and Dundalk yesterday.

Two men were arrested as part of the operation led by Gardaí in Drogheda.

Gardaí said: “On the 27th of October 2020 following a surveillance led operation by the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda supported by Ardee Detective Unit searched two properties in the Ardee area of Co Louth along with a third property in Dundalk.

“During the course these searches €10,275 in cash was recovered along with cannabis valued at €4,140.

“Two males were arrested for offences contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84 and conveyed to Drogheda Garda Station. Both males are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.”