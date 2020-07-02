Cashback reward app Tapit coming to Dundalk

Tapit, a new app designed to reward shoppers for shopping local with cash back rewards is on its way to Dundalk.

This new app, available on smart phones from August 1st, is a rewards programme with a difference. It’s like other loyalty programmes that people have become used to using with two differences. Firstly, cash rewards are gathered straight-away. There’s no waiting for points to turn into vouchers. Secondly, there is no need to search bags, pockets or wallets looking for your card to get stamped or swiped. It happens automatically.

This makes Tapit an easy way for retailers to reward loyalty and shoppers to show their loyalty to local shops as the recovery gets under way.

A new video, available on their newly launched website – www.tapit.ie and on social media channels describes very simply how it all works.

The video explains it quite nicely but in short, a shopper simply downloads the app, links their debit or credit card or both to the app. They pay in store as normal and when they are finished, they’ll get a notification informing how much cash has been earned. Once €25 is reached, it can be deposited straight back onto your bank account.

Tapit is the brainchild of two young entrepreneurs, Garrett Gunn and Gavin Duffy from Cavan. Having worked in IT, they recognised a way for retailers to market their business while at the same time rewarding customers.

“We wanted to create a rewards programme for shoppers that was easy. No frantically digging around your bag or checking points for the little card,” said Gavin Duffy, Co-Founder of Tapit.

“We also wanted to make it attractive to retailers. There’s no additional training with this initiative. Retailers have another platform to advertise on, one they don’t pay for until a transaction is made. It’s win-win for everyone, particularly as we begin to open up after our lockdown.”

With many retailers in Dundalk slowly coming back after weeks of closure due to the lockdown and the Covid19 pandemic, this is an innovative approach to entice shoppers back to retailers and to reward them for their purchases.

With a move toward not handling cash due to the general public perception of cash carrying harmful bacteria as well as the limit increase on credit taps, credit card usage will be the norm.

This is an app aimed at supporting retailers market their business in a new way.

“Our goal is to help businesses of all sizes with marketing to mobile users – Tapit App works effectively for businesses with their marketing budgets as they can exactly qualify their marketing spend as it’s a Pay on Transaction service. No other marketing channel can offer that at present,” said Garrett Gunn, Co-Founder of Tapit.

Martin McElligott, the Dundalk Town Centre Commercial Manager, explains that the words “Shop Local” have been used for many years now and with good reason. There are also great things happening under this banner, many that a bearing fruit for Dundalk, but when I heard about this Town Centre loyalty solution, I was instantly drawn to its potential to help retailers in Dundalk come together and collectively reward shoppers for choosing their local bricks and mortar store.

The Tapit platform allows them to design their very own rewards system with little or no effort, helping them promote their brand and reward their customers with real money reward

“This is a great initiative to support retailers as they begin to open their doors and it’s a win for customers too. That’s why we’re behind the August 1st launch of this app,” said Martin.

The shops around Dundalk Town Centre that will start on the app on launch date include Conlons Food Hall, McEvoys Department Store, Brendan Marmion Paints, The Hairshop, McBradys, Pinstripe Punk, Ruby Nu, Vape Store 44, Heigth of Health, Rocksalt Cafe, XXI Ice, Elamay Boutique, Johnny Morgan Fishmongers, BSharp Music, and Hollands Hardware.

As the programme rolls out, more retailers are expected to join.

Shoppers in Dundalk are encouraged to visit their website, www.tapit.ie and register for early access. Follow them on social media, @TapitCashBack on Facebook, @tapit_ie on Twitter for the most recent information leading up the launch of the Tapit App.

Those who register early are in with a change to win one of three EUR50 vouchers to be spend in participating retailers.