Castle Players bring Sive to An Táin Arts Centre this week

Castle Players will present their production of John B Keane’s Sive in An Táin Arts Centre this week.

The show will be in the Town Hall venue from Wednesday February 26th until Saturday February 29th inclusive.

Tickets, priced from €10 to €15, are available from www.antain.ie and are subject to a €1.50 booking fee per ticket.

The play tells the story of a young, illegitimate schoolgirl named Sive, much loved by her grandmother and her sweetheart Liam Scuab, who has been ‘matched up’ against her will to Sean Dóta, an elderly farmer with a large fortune, by the local matchmaker, Thomasheen Sean Rua. And all this with the connivance of her scheming Aunt Mena and conflicted Uncle Mike.

Written by John B Keane, Sive is a much-loved classic play. It’s a story of youth, love, tragedy, greed and generational conflict, told through Irish humour and poetic dialogue that will appeal to all ages.

The cast includes Rita Roslyn, Eimear Clarke, Niamh Craven, Brian Halpin, Nigel Clinton, Pat Kerley, Gerry Callan, Lynsey O’Neill and Sean Roche. Directed by Pat McKenna, assisted by Siobhan Owens, Debbie McKenna, Marion Kieran, Christine McKee, David McKenna, David M Kiely and Nessa Toale.