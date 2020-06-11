Castletown Road development site on the market for €95,000

A development site at location of the former Rice’s Bridge Stores at Rice’s Bridge on the Castletown Road has gone on the market with a €95,000 asking price.

The site of the former shop and house is situated on a corner site and has been brought to the market via local estate agents Sherry FitzGerald Carroll.

Selling agent Martin McEneaney said: “This property now offers a discerning purchaser an exciting opportunity to create a modern development.”