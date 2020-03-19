Cathy Maguire releases new single ‘Ireland’ alongside Steve Earle

Dundalk woman Cathy Maguire has released her new single ‘Ireland’ in recent days.

Cathy, who now lives in America, recorded the song with US country star Steve Earle, who is best known for writing ‘Galway Girl.

Released on St Patrick’s Day, the song ‘Ireland’ was written by the late Greg Trooper about an Irish American girl he had met from Brooklyn, who he eventually made his wife.

The untimely passing of Trooper in 2017 inspired Cathy to record the track with Earle.

Maguire said: “It was an incredible experience to find myself in the studio singing with Steve, a long time musical hero of mine.

“The song is arguably the greatest Irish song you have never heard. It is an honour and a privilege to showcase the phenomenal songwriter that was Greg Trooper.

“We also collaborated with Tourism Ireland who provided us with stunning footage of my homeland. We are excited to honour Greg Trooper with this project.”

You can check out Cathy Maguire’s new song and music video for “Ireland” here: