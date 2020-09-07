Chambers come together to promote Louth as a staycation destination

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce in association with Drogheda Chamber, Fáilte Ireland, Louth Tourism Networking Committee and Louth County Council have decided to come together to promote the whole of Louth to showcase what the county has to offer the Irish Family Market, which in this climate is the main focus for tourism in the coming months.

With the help of various organisations, a new video will be promoted on various social media platforms to target this market but focusing in on family interests such as outdoors, water sports, walking, cycling, hiking, kids’ camps, beaches etc.

The short video clips showcase what the county has to offer families coming to Louth for their holidays. Spearheaded by Dundalk Chamber and Drogheda Chamber this video is just a sample of what is on offers to visitors to Louth.

The Committee plan to make more videos to be used in this winter and into next summer.

The Dundalk Tourism Committee was founded with the objectives of promoting Dundalk and its greater environs as a tourism destination and to provide a ‘meeting of minds’ for all stakeholders in the region to generate ideas and expertise, this committee is entirely voluntary.

The committee has since grown and is now under the umbrella of the Louth Tourism Committee which has members which expanse the county of Louth.

Attracting holidaymakers and short-stay visitors remains a priority for the committee.

Pictured above main: Mario McBlain Chairperson Louth Tourism Networking Committee, Irene McKeown Manager Drogheda Chamber, Sean Farrell President Dundalk Chamber, Robert Murray President Drogheda Chamber, Michael Gaynor Dundalk Chamber and Colette Moss Louth County Council