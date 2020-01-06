Champagne start to the year at Dundalk Golf Club

The first winners of 2020 at Dundalk Golf Club were the quartet of David Lynch, Stephen Lynch, Conor Marron and David Brennan who took the honours in Sunday’s Four Man 14 Hole Champagne Scramble.

Sunday, January 5 – Four Man 14 Hole Champagne Scramble: 72pts – David Lynch (13), Stephen Lynch (7), Conor Marron (23), David Brennan (13). 69/47pts – Pat Curran (14), Peter Rogers (3), John Laverty (20), Colin Roche (5).

Sunday, December 29 – 14 Hole Four Man Scramble: 41.9 – Kevin Barry (11), Mickey Gill (9), Mark Gorham (3), Leslie Toal (18). 42 – Ray Pepper (19), Colm Garvey (19), John Oakes (23), Darren O’Brien (12).

Sunday, December 29 – Nine Hole Scotch Mixed Foursomes – Front Nine: 31.25 – Tommy Renaghan (15) & Briege Renaghan (24). 35.25 – Gerry Murray (9) & Anne Murray (18). Back Nine: 31.25 – Maurice Soraghan (9) & Noeleen Gernon (30). Ladies Foursomes: 37 – Teresa Connolly (16) & Ruth Connolly (20). Gents: 35.25 – Richard Blackmore (16) & Michael O’Sullivan (15).