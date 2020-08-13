Changes may have to be made to the beer garden at The Neptune in Blackrock

The Neptune in Blackrock may have to make a number of changes to their beer garden.

It comes after operator Brinto Taverns Ltd were refused planning permission to retain the white canopy structure, bar and metal clad roof structure over the beer garden and the metal clad awning to the existing smoking area at the rear.

The Neptune, which like most pubs in the area has been closed since March, has become hugely popular in recent times for its beer garden and the loss of it would be a blow to the venue.