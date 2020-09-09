Changes to beauty salon on Clanbrassil Street approved
The go ahead has been given by Louth County Council to retain changes made to the premises at Park Court at 21 Park Street in Dundalk.
Sinead Keenan, T/A Reflections Beauty Salon, has been granted conditional planning permission for the change of use of an existing office unit to use as a beauty salon.
Sinead, who had been previously been based on Clanbrassil Street, re-opened Reflections Beauty Salon at her new location on Park Street in July.
