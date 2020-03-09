Charity helped move on 10 people from Carroll Village Direct Provision Centre

A leading homeless charity has revealed that it helped source move-on accommodation for 10 people who were living in the Carroll Village direct provision centre in 2019. Depaul provided in-reach support as part of a new initiative which was set up by the Department of Justice at the beginning of the year.

Throughout 2019 Depaul worked with families and individuals who had been granted legal status to remain in Ireland, in the process enabling them to begin integration into local communities. Carroll Village accommodates some 60 asylum seekers and has been in operation for a number of years.

Depaul’s CEO David Carroll says: “We are aware through our own research that there are people who have previously been in direct provision accessing homeless accommodation. That is why we feel this initiative is so important as it mitigates the risk of people ending up in homeless services once they have been given the legal right to stay in Ireland.

“There are challenges in sourcing accommodation for everyone in the current housing market, but those leaving accommodation centres face particular challenges including language difficulties and issues filling out forms. To see people and families finally have a place to call home here in Ireland after many years of waiting and to know we played a part in that is a great thing.”

The Secretary of the Department of Justice and Equality, Aidan O’Driscoll said: “I very much welcome the valuable work being done by Depaul in collaboration with the Department of Justice and Equality. This initiative is one that my Department is proud to support as it assists people with permission to remain in Ireland to move out of accommodation centres and into mainstream housing in our communities, enabling them to begin the next chapter in their life.

“Working with Depaul, my Department hopes to continue this initiative and look forward to further collaboration and progress in assisting new members of Irish society to source more permanent homes.”

Sibusiso Lowrene, a single kmother with two young children, was supported in moving out of direct provision living and into the community. She came to Ireland in February 2016 after fleeing her home country of Zimbabwe due to conflict and civil unrest.

She said: “We are happy now. When we first came to Ireland my kids were telling me ‘Mammy, let’s go back’. This is painful. Living in Direct Provision was a real challenge. I told them you need to be patient, one day things will change. They didn’t understand at the time.

“I am working as a carer now and I am really happy to be contributing and being a part of the community. The support Depaul gave me, they showed me I can still do more than what I was expecting. I just want the best life for my kids. To go to school and have their own families and not to live the life I lived. I know they are here (Ireland) and they are free.”

Throughout 2019 Depaul worked with 300 households, this included 392 adults and 328 children, across seven counties in Ireland. In the same period Depaul worked with over 40 different nationalities including people from Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Pakistan, Syria, India, Egypt, Ukraine, Togo, Yemen, Venezuela and Liberia.

Currently there are 5,645 people residing in 36 accommodation centres throughout Ireland, excluding the National Reception Centre, Balseskin. An additional 1,633 people were staying in emergency accommodation. At present there are over 1,024 people residing in accommodation centres with some form of status.