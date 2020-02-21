Cheltenham preview night taking place in the Carnbeg Hotel & Spa next month

Champ.ie are teaming up with Paddy Power to host the ultimate Cheltenham Preview night in Dundalk next month.

This not to be missed event will take place on Tuesday March 3rd in the Carnbeg Hotel & Spa on the Armagh Road. Proceeds from the night will go to the Irish Injured Jockeys fund.

Doors will open at 8pm with the Cheltenham Preview starting at 8.30pm.

The high profile industry panel on the night includes legendary Irish racecourse commentator Dessie Scahill, David Mullins (Grand National winning jockey), Keith Donoghue (jockey of Tiger Roll), Brendan Duke Snr (Curragh racehorse trainer), Thomas Coyle (Racehorse trainer/Champ.ie), Ronan Groome (The Irish Field/Champ.ie) and Frank Hickey (Paddy Power).

Tickets, priced €20, are available on the door on the night and include a free €5 Paddy Power bet.

Contact Carnbeg Hotel & Spa on (042) 932 0261 to book in advance. Tickets can also be purchased on Eventbrite for €22.50 prior to the event.

Champ.ie invite everyone to make a small donation to help the Irish Injured Jockeys and hope to see you

on the night.

For further information please email: barry@carnbeghotel.ie