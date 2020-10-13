Chief suspect in Irene White murder approached Gardaí at time of her killing

The man Gardaí suspect of orchestrating the murder of Irene White approached a Garda in Dublin at the time of the killing asking for directions, according to a report in today’s Irish Sun.

The newspaper’s crime editor Stephen Breen reports that the approach was made as part of the individual’s alibi.

According to the report, the suspect. Was driven to the capital by a woman and another man at the same time Anthony Lambe stabbed Irene 34 times at her home at Ice House on the Demesne Road in Dundalk on April 6th 2005.

Gardai also believe he made the approach in a CCTV camera’s range in his efforts to prove he was innocent.

Lambe, a student from Co Monaghan, and the person who hired him, Gyles Quay man Niall Power, were both given life sentences for their part in the brutal murder but have refused to give up the name of the so-called ‘mastermind’ in the killing.

The Sun reports that a ruling on whether the suspect could be charged will be made in the coming weeks.

