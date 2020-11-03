Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services to open in Earl Street this week

The news that the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) centre will open in Dundalk town centre this week has been welcomed by local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

The Sinn Féin TD has been campaigning for two years for the move, which was confirmed at a meeting of Community Health Organisation (CHO) management last Wednesday.

Earl House is the location for the service, which had been previously located at the Child and Family Centre on the Dublin Road in Drogheda.

Deputy Ó Murchú said: “For the last two years, I have been pushing for the CAMHS service to open in Dundalk in order to make it far easier for young people from the town, and from North Louth, needing the services to access them.

“When I raised the issue at a meeting between CHO 8 management and Louth Oireachtas members, I was delighted to learn that the CAMHS will be open in Earl Street shortly.

“CHO 8 said the project had been slightly delayed due to IT issues, but I understand the service will be open this week and that is fantastic news for the service users from this area.

“However, it is clear there is an ongoing need for far greater resources for mental health services, particularly in the community, and I will continue to raise it with government and the HSE authorities,” he said.