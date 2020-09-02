Chinese billionaire planning new city on outskirts of Dundalk to visit area soon

A Chinese billionaire who hopes to build a new city for thousands of Hong Kong residents on the outskirts of Dundalk plans to visit here in the coming weeks, according to a report in today’s Irish Independent.

Ivan Ko, chief executive of the Victoria Harbour Group (VHG) revealed in July that he was searching for a site to relocated 500,000 Hong Kong nationals, on an autonomous 500km sq plot in one of six Irish sites.

This figure has now been scaled back but it is still hoped to relocate 15,000 people from Hong Kong to a newly built development known as Nextpolis.

A 50km sq site site on the outskirts of Dundalk is understood to be the preferred location for Nextpolis with proposals suggesting that a mixture of Hong Kong citizens and Irish would live on the site.

The Independent reports that Mr Ko sent a representative to Dundalk to speak to Dundalk Chamber of Commerce spokesman Paddy Malone two weeks ago.

The VHG spokesperson told Mr Malone that Dundalk was an area being considered as most favourable and that VHG wants to purchase land within a year, with 15,000 Hong Kongers being moved to Ireland by 2025.

“He said it would be everyone from bosses, to middle management, to operatives. It wouldn’t be class or wealth-defined in any shape,” said Mr Malone, speaking to Property Week.

Funding was not mentioned but Mr Malone added: “He was talking about putting in a bit of infrastructure, a university, a hospital and light rail.”

Mr Ko is set to visit Dundalk at the end of this month. “[He] said expectation is that Ko would be coming to this region.

“That is as far as it went,” said Mr Malone.