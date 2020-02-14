Chris Shields pens new deal at Dundalk FC

Dundalk FC midfielder Chris Shields is set for a 10th season at Oriel Park after putting pen to paper on a new contract until the end of the 2021 season.

The 29-year-old joined the Lilywhites in 2012, helping the side to Premier Division survival via a play-off against Waterford Utd in his debut season.

In recent years he has played a key role firstly under Stephen Kenny and then Vinny Perth as Dundalk have dominated Irish football.

Shields has won five Premier Division titles, two FAI Cups and three EA Sports Cups during his time at the club.

He expressed his delight at the new deal when speaking to dundalkfc.com.

“Since day one I’ve been happy to be here and who would have thought I’d be going into 10 years at the club! That’s very rare in the League of Ireland and I take real personal pride in it.

“I’ve seen so many players come and go over the past decade so to be a constant is nice and it’s great knowing that I can just concentrate on my football now for the next two years.”

Lilywhites manager Vinny Perth has never hidden his admiration for Shields and he paid tribute to the Dubliner’s work-ethic which has made him an integral part of the side over the past eight years.

“Chris Shields sums up everything about Dundalk Football Club,” said Perth. “He has been through the good times and the bad. He was here for the relegation play-off game in Waterford in 2012 and he has been here for all of the success we’ve had over the past seven years.

“This will be his ninth season at the club and he has gone from being a squad player to becoming one of the most decorated players in the history of the League of Ireland. It’s a testament to Chris and how hard he works, both on and off the pitch. He is a true legend of the club and long may that continue.”