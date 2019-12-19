Christmas comes early for Zoe Murphy as she receives message from Nathan Carter
Christmas has come early for little Zoe Murphy after she received a special festive message from her favourite singer Nathan Carter yesterday.
The three year old from Belfry Gardens underwent life changing surgery in America last month after being born with a PVL brain injury causing Cerebral Palsy.
She has continued her recovery since returning home recently and got a welcome boost yesterday when Nathan shared a message with her which an “ecstatic” Zoe has been watching on replay.
The country superstar, best known for his hit ‘Wagon Wheel’, wished her a Happy Christmas in the clip and said he would see her next year.
Sharing news of Zoe’s recovery earlier this week, parents Lynda Bannon and Eamon Murphy said: “We still can’t get used to the fact Zoe can now finally roll around for the first time ever and when you let her on the ground for a minute and catch her over wrecking the Xmas decorations 😂😂
“Amazed we finally get to chase her about like other toddlers or as close as we can get, wrecking the house 🤭🤭
“How happy does she look, in her element, rolled herself over to the tree and wrecked the train track
“BEST XMAS EVER 🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻”