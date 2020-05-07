Cian gets an early birthday present as Tubridy reads out his letter on RTÉ Radio show

Local youngster Cian Dawson had an early birthday present to remember yesterday when his letter was read out by RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy on his radio show.

Cian, from Siul na Mara on the Point Road is due to turn eight this Friday.

As part of a home schooling assignment set out by his teacher in St Malachy’s BNS Ms Clodagh McClean, Cian and his classmates wrote to Tubridy’s radio show outlining their experiences of Covid-19.

Tubridy duly read Cian’s out before making it his daily post on Instagram.

Cian’s letter read: “Dear Ryan,

“My name is Cian and I am 8 on the 8th of May. I can’t have a party because of the Coronavirus. I hate this virus. I miss my grandparents and all my friends from school.

“I got a new bicycle and I am cycling with my family every day. My mammy said the virus is making her fat. I think it’s the chocolate.

“Love from Cian.”

Cian is said to be delighted at being acknowledged by the toy show host and plans to place his letter inside his next activity, a time capsule.

Happy birthday on Friday Cian!