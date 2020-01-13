Clann Naofa to host Leinster Boxing Championships this March

The Irish Leinster Boxing Championships from categories boy and girl 1, 2 and 3 are to be held in Clann Naofa Boxing Academy in Dundalk this March.

The event will take place at Clann Naofa’s premises in Muirhevnamor on Saturday March 14th.

Head Coach James O’Neill, who is also an Irish coach, said it was a “privilege and honour” for the club to host the Leinster Championships for the third time.

“Unfortunately due to anti social behaviours more often than not Muirhevnamor gets a lot of bad press. However, we have amazing facilities within our community and a lot of community volunteers that hosting this event will show case.

“I am extremely proud of all the hard work that is carried out by numerous volunteers in many various projects that ultimately all works towards keeping our young, vulnerable generation off the streets and away from the alternative lifestyles such as drug and alcohol abuse and many other anti social behaviours.

“Within our community Clann Naofa Boxing Club provides our children and adolescents with a safe environment to grow and prosper. Boxing is only one element. We consider our wee club to be a family where children and young people’s emotional well-being is paramount. The children who have came through our doors over the past 21 years many have since went on to achieve great success in their own personal lives and are still affiliated with our club and continue to now send their own children.

“It gives the coaches of the club a great sense of pride to know that you made a difference to many young people’s lives and if the club had not existed many of our success stories may not have the same happy ending.

“With regards to boxing Clann Naofa is a small club with a handful of dedicated coaches who give up their own time; with that said we have achieved great success within the boxing ranks. To date we have achieved over 130 Irish titles, over 140 Leinster titles, four European medallists (Shauna O’Callaghan, Evelyn Igaro, Dearbhla Tinnelly and Nasia) and two who have reached world championship status (Shauna O’Callaghan and Evelyn Igaro) and our very recent achievements of Evelyn Igaro becoming Irish Elite Champion at only 18 years of age.

“This success does not come easy it comes from passion and dedication from coaches and of course the willingness of the children/young adults. We believe this can only be achieved by forging a bond with our young people based off mutual trust and respect and ensiling a sense of pride and self belief in our young people.”

James said all the achievements of Clann Naofa would not have been possible were it not for the efforts of the local community.

“Over the past 21 years our community has come together many times to raise funds, to help out at events without the help and support of the local people our success could not have been achieved. I would like to take this opportunity to thank each individual person who has volunteered many times over the years and express our sincere gratitude and for your continued support for the up and coming Leinster boxing championships.

“This great event is a cause of celebration for our community, it provides an opportunity for the community to come together to promote all the positive work that goes on within our community and to show case the amazing talent our our young people everyone is welcome on the day and any local businesses wishing to help sponsor the event would be greatly appreciated.”