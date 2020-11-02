Classified Records launch new website allowing you to shop their collection online

Local record store Classified Records have launched their new e-commerce website www.classifiedrecords.net

The new site will allow people to buy a wide range of music and accessories from The Demesne shop at any time.

Owner Neil Waters said: “While the latest lockdown means we are not allowed open our doors and serve the public, we are able to operate online.

“We’ve spent three months building a site that has a lot of extra/additional features, making shopping on our site akin to actually being in a record shop – the interaction, the back-stories on a record, the sharing of information about said record etc.

“We’ve been working very hard here behind the scenes and we’re delighted to be able to have the new shop available online.”

You can check out the new site now at www.classifiedrecords.net