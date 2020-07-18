Cleary goal makes it back to back wins for Dundalk FC

Dundalk FC made it back to back wins as they continue to prepare for the return of the SSE Airtricity League on July 31st with a 1-0 win over neighbours Drogheda Utd at Oriel Park last night.

Daniel Cleary scored the game’s only goal with a 10th minute header from a Stefan Colovic header.

👊 Here's a look at @DanielCleary21's winning goal against Drogheda United at Oriel Park on Friday night. Great delivery by Stefan Colovic, bullet header by Dano!! pic.twitter.com/wb1XOGCoxf — DundalkFC (@DundalkFC) July 17, 2020

It followed on from a 4-1 win over Bohemian FC on Tuesday night.

Dundalk had numerous chances to add to their advantage with Patrick Hoban, Nathan Oduwa and Daniel Kelly amongst those denied by former Lilywhites goalkeeper Ross Treacy.

Drogheda also had a couple of half chances through a Mark Doyle header and a Chris Lyons shot that was saved by Gary Rogers.

Dundalk return to action on Monday when they welcome Athlone Town to Oriel Park followed by the visit of Longford Town 24 hours later.