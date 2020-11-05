Clermont Chorale to host open choir night on Tuesday

Clermont Chorale will host their first open choir night via Zoom next Tuesday November 10th.

Clermont Chorale will host their first open choir night via Zoom next Tuesday November 10th.

Together since 2003, the choir sang through the lockdown, and now they would like to share their love of singing with you.

This event is open to anyone who wants to find out more about the choir, what kind of music they sing, and how they have been rehearsing through the pandemic. No experience required!

If you would like to attend the open night, which gets underway at 7pm, please fill out the form here to receive the Zoom link.